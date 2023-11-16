In a new lawsuit filed by singer Cassie, she not only accused music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of nearly of decade of abuse and manipulation, but she also alleges that he might have been responsible for rapper Kid Cudi‘s car exploding after she dated him.

According to the New York Times, which broke the story, Diddy threatened to blow up the rapper’s car in 2012, when he and Cassie were briefly linked. The lawsuit reads, “Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway.” Kid Cudi apparently confirmed through a publicist, “This is all true.”

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Cassie accuses Diddy of taking other extremely manipulative measures to control her during their tumultuous relationship, including threatening to withhold her music, pushing her to consume drugs like ecstasy and ketamine, and beating her, including giving her black eyes and paying off hotels to keep the abuse secret.

The lawsuit also alleges that he coerced her into having sex with male prostitutes, asserting that as this happened across state lines, this could qualify as sex trafficking.

Diddy denies the allegations, with one of his lawyers essentially calling the accusations a shakedown and saying Cassie tried to extort him with threats of a tell-all book, while Cassie’s attorneys maintain that it was the other way around and she refused a payoff from him to keep quiet.