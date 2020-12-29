Diddy Makes His Pick For The Best Songwriter Of Today

Music debates are good, clean fun, and the last month brought a lot of them as various publications and people revealed what albums and songs they thought were the best of 2020 (we did, too). Now Diddy has made a pick of his own, as he has declared that in his eyes, the best songwriter working today is Partynextdoor.

In a recent interview, Diddy said, “Partynextdoor, to me, is the best writer that’s out there right now.” After taking a few seconds to re-think what he said, he stuck to his guns, declaring, “I said it, I said it.”

Partynextdoor certainly has an impressive resume. He has a writing credit on Rihanna and Drake’s “Work” and Jay Electronica, Jay-Z, and Travis Scott’s “The Blinding,” for example. On top of that, he has produced for people like Post Malone, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, and Ty Dolla Sign. Then, of course, there’s also the material he releases under his own name, like his 2020 release and second consecutive top-10 album, Partymobile.

So, while Diddy’s pick isn’t exactly inarguable, it’s at least easy to understand why Diddy has so much admiration for Partynextdoor.

