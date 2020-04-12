Diddy Is Hosting A Team Love Dance-A-Thon Fundraiser In Support Of Healthcare Workers

The coronavirus continues to affect all corners of the world, with no end in sight. As the country continues to fight shortages of masks and other PPE (personal protective equipment) for healthcare workers, a number of celebrities have gone out of their way to help out by way of donations. For example, Future, Meek Mill and Jay-Z and more have all donated masks to a number of hospitals throughout the country. Now Diddy has announced a dance-a-thon fundraiser in support of the healthcare workers.

Accompanied by his three sons, Justin Dior Combs, Christian Combs, and Quincy Taylor Brown, Diddy took to his Instagram page to host “the world’s biggest dance-a-thon.” He said, “Me and my family are having a dance-a-thon — the whole world is invited…. We on lockdown, but we want to dance.”

The dance-a-thon fundraiser is a partnership between Diddy’s Team Love and the non-profit organization Direct Relief. It will live-streaming to fans and supporters all around the world, with guest appearances from Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, and more.

Visit Diddy’s Instagram page to watch the dance-a-thon. Donations to healthcare workers can also be made through the Direct Relief page here.