Near the start of December, Diddy revealed that he had welcomed a new baby girl, Love Sean Combs, to his family. Now, he has given the world its first look at his newest offspring.

In a photo shared on Christmas (December 25), Diddy and all his children (except for Justin Dior) donned matching pajamas and smiled at the camera: Quincy (31 years old), King (24), Chance (16), twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James (16), and of course Love Sean Combs (as People notes). Diddy holds the baby in his arms, with the child’s face not visible.

In the post’s caption, Diddy wrote, “Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE [heart emoji].”

After news of the baby broke, many wondered what this meant for the status of Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship, considering the new baby is not hers. Diddy addressed rumors, writing, “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Miami later replied when asked if she knew about Diddy’s baby announcement before he made it and she replied, “Yeah, I did. I think communication is the key. I feel like when you dealing with somebody communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise.”