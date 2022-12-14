Amid a controversial news cycle over the past week, Diddy is still teasing his upcoming R&B album. Today, he dropped a steamy new collaboration with PartyNextDoor called “Sex In The Porsche.” The song is filled with raunchy car metaphors alluding to lavish sex.

“Sex in the Porsche / Your legs like the Tesla, the doors / I need her naked, wipe me down / Super wet, super nasty,” sings Party on the song’s chorus.

On Diddy’s verse, he reminds everyone that he’s the king of luxury, as he raps, “I invented champagne makin’ love in the rain / No way out this, might be the last train / Showed her shit she never could see / She think she dreamin’, I had to tell her to breathe.”

According to a press release, Diddy’s upcoming album is set to arrive at the top of 2023, and will drop on his new label, Love Records. The news arrives after Diddy announced the birth of his seventh child, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter.

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

TMZ reported that the mother of his baby is a 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist named Dana Tran. This came as a surprise to several people, however, both his rumored girlfriend, Yung Miami of City Girls, as well as Diddy himself, dismissed rumors that he had only been seeing Miami on the side of another woman.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” said Diddy in a tweet. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Check out “Sex In The Porsche” above.