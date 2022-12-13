Diddy Clears The Air About All Those Yung Miami Rumors: ‘She’s Very Important And Special To Me’

After Yung Miami and Akademiks mixed it up on Twitter over Diddy’s possible album announcement, Diddy himself chimed in to clear the air, although he says doesn’t “discuss things on the internet.” Diddy denied thinking of Yung Miami as a “side chick” after Akademiks characterized her that way, calling her “important” and “special.”

“[Yung Miami] is not my side chick,” he wrote. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship has been the subject of much speculation online after the two began spending a lot of time together last summer. Ever since the City Girl posted a photo of the two holding hands at Quality Control CEO Pierre Thomas’ birthday party, fans couldn’t help but wonder about the couple — who were both more than happy to encourage the gossip in subtle (and not-so-subtle) ways.

However, over the weekend, Diddy unexpectedly announced the arrival of a “baby girl” on Twitter, prompting many of those fans to pick at Yung Miami over being played by Diddy. Others, however, believed that the announcement was his rather dramatic way of exulting over finishing the album he’s been promising for the past year or so. Apparently, Akademiks fell into the former camp (because when has Akademiks ever passed up a chance to be a raging misogynist?), and tweeted, “Diddy different… my N**** done f*cked around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks.” This prompted Miami to clapback, “I’M NOBODY SIDE B*TCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b*tch!”

Now, with Diddy weighing in and clearing the air, perhaps that’ll turn down the derogatory remarks about Miami, whatever her title or role in his life really is.