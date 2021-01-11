Diddy’s Home Where His Ex Kim Porter Formerly Lived Was Burglarized

Just a week after Dr. Dre’s Los Angeles home was targeted by burglars, his fellow hip-hop impresario Diddy also recently experienced a home invasion, according to TMZ. The house, located in Toluca Lake, was also where Diddy’s ex Kim Porter died in 2018.

According to police, a side door was pried open, setting off the burglar alarm. A caretaker noted that the place had been tossed for valuables, filing a report. However, TMZ notes that someone from Diddy’s family would have to take stock of whether anything had been taken.

Diddy’s year is off to a much worse start than the end of his 2020, which saw him giving back with gift cards and hygiene products in Miami and celebrating his mother’s 80th birthday with an expensive gift. He also recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his collaborative album with Dirty Money, Last Train To Paris.

Meanwhile, the recent attempted break-in at Dr. Dre’s home was foiled by police, who noticed the thieves’ SUV and gave chase, leading to the arrest of four individuals who’d been targeting the neighborhood. Dr. Dre wasn’t home at the time; the pioneering hip-hop producer had recently been hospitalized after having a brain aneurysm. He’s still in the ICU being checked out.