Well, he didn’t change his middle name to “Love” for nothing. Sean Combs — aka Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy, and Brother Love — has proven himself once again to be a masterful social media troll, keying into the renewed rumors of his ex Jennifer Lopez’s reunion with Ben Affleck to incite a little Joker-esque chaos on an otherwise quiet Thursday.

After the news broke that J. Lo — who’s had a bit of fun with the celebrity gossip industrial complex on social media herself lately — had broken up with Alex Rodriguez, the peanut gallery got a huge chunk of fat to chew as the actress/singer was later seen out with former beau Ben Affleck. Not to be outdone or forgotten, though, Diddy made sure that followers would remember that before there was “Bennifer,” Diddy was the other half of a Lopez power couple — one that had its fair share of memorable moments.

Posting a photo of the two of them together with a #TBT (Throwback Thursday) hashtag, Diddy stirred up a veritable symphony of flabbergasted fan reactions wondering whether he was shooting his shot or just kicking up dust for the fun of it. For what it’s worth, for Puff to still be in the running after all these years, J. Lo would have to have forgiven him for getting her arrested after the infamous 1999 nightclub shooting that sent Shyne to prison for a decade and contributed to the couple’s breakup. Diddy’s a notorious optimist, and it has been twenty years, but if he really is calling his shot, his odds probably aren’t great after this stunt. Check out the responses below.

And I just know Diddy is watching the mess he started today like pic.twitter.com/02Lsj8xUNn — Sylvia No Apostrophe Obell (@SylviaObell) May 27, 2021

Diddy is a psychopath lol https://t.co/PUWAlIvj9w — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 27, 2021

What is Diddy's problem, I thought Kim Porter was the love of his life why is he posting throwbacks with JLO pic.twitter.com/8x0ZQwfGYr — Vaxxed and Waxed (@JolieFemmeSam) May 27, 2021

This Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Diddy news cycle is just the entertainment I need! It’s giving 2002 and I LOVE IT 😂pic.twitter.com/IXuOuSBgrl — 🌹 (@Coolness941) May 27, 2021

Yoo diddy not low … heard she was single n chose this pic. Crying 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LlwCPvjT8X — Young Denzel (@MarkB_LifeStyle) May 27, 2021