Since November 2023, Diddy has been drowning in a sea of lawsuits. While Cassie’s bombshell case with the tipping point, unfortunately for the former head of Revolt it wasn’t the last (see more here). Now, the “Act Bad” rapper and his legal team are working their way through each case in court.

According to TMZ, yesterday (May 10), Diddy’s attorneys reportedly filed have the sexual assault allegations submitted by a Jane Doe dismissed. This marks the second attempt by Diddy to have the courts toss out an alleged victims’ claims. Similar to his first dismissal filing (in a separate case), in documents Diddy’s attorneys argue that the statute of limitations basis for Doe’s lawsuit has lapsed. The representatives also argue that Doe “didn’t include many pertinent details outside of her alleged assault.” Lastly, they maintain Diddy did not do what Doe alleged.

Read the full statement take from within the paperwork below.

The sparse amendments to the original Complaint cannot remedy the falsehoods and incurable defects in the new pleading. Like the original Complaint, it fails to state any viable claim and must be dismissed. Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, yet purports to miraculously recall the most prurient details with specificity. Accordingly, this case should be dismissed now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered.

In Doe’s original filing she claimed to have met Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre in Detroit back in 2003 when she was 17 years old. After that interaction, Doe stated she was flown to New York City and taken to Diddy’s studio. Once there Doe alleged she was supplied with drugs and alcohol then gang raped. Doe included photos from the alleged night in her lawsuit.