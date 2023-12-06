A New Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy Claims He Raped A 17-Year-Old Girl

After Sean “Diddy” Combs settled Cassie’s lawsuit against him for abuse and rape, he was accused of further crimes in a new set of lawsuits that a spokesperson called “money grabs.” While Combs was content to allow his lawyers to maintain his innocence in statements to the press, another new lawsuit has him saying “Enough is enough.”

According to Page Six, Combs has been sued again, this time by a woman who claims he and two other men gang raped her in 2003, when she was just 17 years old. Combs’ lastest press statement reads:

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

In the new suit, the anonymous woman says she and friends were picked up by Harve Pierre, the former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, at a club in Detroit. Pierre told them Combs wanted to meet them, bringing the anonymous Jane Doe to Diddy’s recording studio in New York, where she says she became inebriated and Combs forced himself on her.

According to the lawsuit, “Ms. Doe was reading about Ms. Ventura’s [Cassie’s] allegations of sex trafficking and being forced to have sex with other men against her will. Ms. Doe obviously understands that she too had been sex trafficked, and that Mr Combs behavior in forcing women into nonconsensual sex was not an isolated incident or unique only to Ms. Ventura.”