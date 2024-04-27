Diddy’s legal team is attempting to chip away at the mounting claims stacked against him. Following the bombshell lawsuit filed by his former Bad Boy Records signee Cassie, Diddy was named in several similar sexual assault cases. While, the mogul quickly settled with his ex-girlfriend, Diddy seems to be preparing to fight the outstanding allegations in a court of law.

However, according to AP News, Diddy’s lawyers are looking to reduce the amount of allegations made against him.

The outlet reports that on April 26, Diddy’s legal filed a motion to have the claims made by Joi Dickerson-Deal, including revenge porn and human trafficking, to be dismissed with prejudice. On November 23, Dickerson-Deal issued a lawsuit against Diddy (obtained by Rolling Stone), in which she alleged that Diddy drugged and sexual assaulted. She also claims that the encounter was filmed and shared by Diddy amongst his close associates.

In the motion, Diddy’s lawyers reportedly argued that he “cannot be sued because certain laws didn’t exist when Joi Dickerson-Deal made the allegations against him in 1991,” referring to revenge porn which wasn’t signed in to New York state law (the place of filing) until 2019.

“Without addressing the Complaint’s numerous false, offensive, and salacious accusations, which the Combs Defendants vehemently deny, substantially all of the claims purportedly alleged by Joi Dickerson-Neal (“Plaintiff” or “Dickerson”) cannot survive this Motion to Dismiss because they were brought under statutes that did not exist at the time the alleged misconduct occurred and against corporate entities that were not formed or in existence,” read the motion.

Dickerson-Deal’s attorney has not issued a public statement regarding the motion.