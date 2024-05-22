A Sixth Sexual Assault Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Diddy

A sixth lawsuit has been filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Today (May 21), New York Times reported that a former model named Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

According to the lawsuit, McKinney, who was 22 at the time, first met Diddy in 2003, when an unnamed fashion designer invited her to attend a Men’s Fashion Week event at a restaurant in Manhattan. The suit notes that she had met Diddy that night, and was invited by him to accompany him to his recording studio. McKinney says she was given alcohol and marijuana, and later, says she came to realize it was laced.

The suit claims that Diddy led McKinney into a bathroom, pushed her head down to his crotch, and forced her to perform oral sex on him, despite her refusals. McKinney said she then lost consciousness, and woke up in a cab, realizing she had been sexually assaulted.

This is the sixth lawsuit filed against Diddy in recent time. Last November, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura sued him for sexual abuse, and said suit was settled within 24 hours. Shortly after,Joi Dickerson-Neal and a woman identified as Jane Doe filed two other sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy. The following month, a woman also identifying as Jane Doe accused Diddy of gang-raping her when she was 17 years old. Back in February, Lil Rod accused Diddy of sexual misconduct.

Last week, a video allegedly featuring Diddy physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie in 2016 surfaced online. Diddy has since taken to social media, filming an apology, despite denying allegations of abuse last November, when Cassie first sued him.