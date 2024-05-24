The legal troubles continue for Diddy: Last night (May 24), NBC News reported that Diddy is facing yet another sexual assault lawsuit. This comes shortly after another one was revealed a few days ago.

April Lampros filed the claim in the Supreme Court of New York County. She’s suing Diddy over allegations of battery, sexual assault, infliction of emotional distress and gender-motivated violence.

Lampos alleges that while she was a fashion student at New York’s Fashion Institute Of Technology in 1994, she met Diddy. The rapper supposedly said he would mentor Lampros and offer industry connections, but he eventually became “aggressive” and “coercive.” Lampros claims Diddy sexually assaulted her on four separate occasions, including one incident where he forced her to take ecstasy and have sex with Kim Porter, Diddy’s former girlfriend.

Lampros says that years later, she learned that Diddy allegedly recorded himself and Lampros having sex and showed the video to others.

Diddy previously issued an apology after hotel security footage surfaced of him assaulting Cassie, saying, “It is really difficult to reflect on the darkest parts of your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior in the video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”