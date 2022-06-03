The soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic continues to show off its unexpected eclecticism with another new song from Diplo and Swae Lee titled “Tupelo Shuffle.” The song also features Gary Clark Jr. and the film’s star Austin Butler and is built atop an interpolation of Elvis Presley’s 1954 cover of Arthur Crudup’s 1946 blues hit, “That’s All Right Mama” (Clark plays Crudup in the film). The upbeat, bluesy sample is different from anything we’ve ever heard from either Swae Lee or Diplo and evokes the loose-limbed energy of a juke joint at its highest spirits.

It’s a prime example of the kind of reinterpretations of the Elvis hits and deep cuts found elsewhere on the soundtrack. The previously released Doja Cat single, “Vegas,” likewise uses an interpolation of Elvis’ 1956 rendition of Big Mama Thornton’s “Hound Dog” to dismiss a wannabe lover. Meanwhile, the soundtrack is also set to feature such eyebrow-raising additions as Denzel Curry, Eminem, Jack White, Kacey Musgraves, Maneskin, Nardo Wick, Stevie Nicks, and Tame Impala.

While the soundtrack selection is a big look for Swae Lee — who’s become somewhat of a go-to for these things (see: Into The Spider-Verse and its smash single “Sunflower” or Shang-Chi‘s “In The Dark” with Jhene Aiko) — he’s apparently looking forward to getting back to his old Rae Sremmurd shenanigans with brother Slim Jxmmi for Sremm4Life soon.

Listen to “Tupelo Shuffle” above.