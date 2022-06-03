At the beginning of last month, Doja Cat released “Vegas,” which stood as her first single of the year. She uses the record to talk down on a past lover who underestimated her worth. The track is also one that’s set to appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming film Elvis which is set to premiere in theaters later this month on June 24. With weeks to go until the movie arrives, Doja returns with a vibrant music video for the track. Her feistiness and fierce spirit are on full display as she dismisses her ex-lover. She also passionately dances around an old-style room as she airs out her grievances.

The past month has been a tough one for Doja. She was forced to undergo surgery on her tonsils and it requires months of recovery, which she is still in the midst of. As a result, she had to back out as an opener for The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour later this year. Despite this, some good news would come her way. Doja racked in the most nominations for the upcoming 2022 BET Awards and she helped to bring back Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza which returned to store menus last month.

As for the upcoming Elvis soundtrack, Doja is not the only big name who will contribute to it. Eminem, Denzel Curry, Gary Clark Jr., Jack White, Jazmine Sullivan, Kacey Musgraves, Nardo Wick, Stevie Nicks, Swae Lee and Diplo, Tame Impala, and more will also contribute to the project.

You can watch the video for “Vegas” above.