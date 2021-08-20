Next month, Marvel will release Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings in theaters across the country. It’s already made history as the first film from the franchise to feature an Asian lead. A soundtrack for the movie will also be released beside and while fans will have to wait a bit to press play on it, the soundtrack’s creators have released the latest single. Swae Lee and Jhene Aiko deliver their second collaboration with “In The Dark,” a midtempo single that finds both acts begging for transparency from their respective partners. The song arrives days after Jhene attended a premiere for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and teased the song’s impending release on Instagram.

The new track marks the first time that the artists have worked together since their 2017 effort “Sativa,” which appeared on Jhene’s second album, Trip. The song was later remixed with Swae Lee’s Rae Sremmurd counterpart, Slim Jxmmi.

Their collab comes a week after Swae Lee teamed up with Jack Harlow for “Ball Is Life” from the Madden 22 soundtrack. He also joined Pnb Rock and Pink Sweats for “Forever Never.” Jhene Aiko, on the other hand, cooled down a bit since she dropped her third album, Chilombo, last year. The singer followed-up the Grammy-nominated project with “By Yourself,” her collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign, and the re-release of her debut mixtape, Sailing Soul(s).

Press play on the video above to listen to “In The Dark.”

