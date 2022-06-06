No matter how far artists go, it will always feel special bringing a little piece of their hometown to some big stages. For Diplo and Swae Lee, that came in the form of their first live TV performance of “Tupelo Shuffle” at last night’s (June 5) 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards. This was not only significant for those two but also for their fellow Tupelo, Mississippi native, the late legend Elvis Presley, whose upcoming self-titled biopic is set to feature the track.

.@SwaeLee and @diplo gave us the performance of a lifetime with this preview of the #ElvisMovie soundtrack at the #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/RmnNXp9PPy — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) June 6, 2022

Swae Lee was clad in a hot pink suit and Diplo opted to go very light blue with eccentric designs on his back while an aggressive amount of confetti fell from the sky. With dancers in front of them dressed to the nines, it felt like Las Vegas and Tupelo fused together to provide an unforgettable moment in Los Angeles.

For Diplo, it’s been an active year as he is still riding high from the release of his eponymous fourth studio album featuring Miguel, Lil Yachty, Busta Rhymes, Leon Bridges and more. Swae Lee, one half of Rae Sremmurd, is looking ahead to the release of Sremm4life that the duo teased last week after years of rumors that they would be splitting up.

Check out a snippet of Diplo and Swae Lee’s “Tupelo Shuffle” performance at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards above.

