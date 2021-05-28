Music

DJ Khaled’s ‘I Did It’ Video With Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, And DaBaby Is Wild And Expensive

Even after highlighting his brand sponsorships in previous videos for “Body In Motion,” “Let It Go,” and “We Going Crazy,” the “Quincy Jones of hip-hop” DJ Khaled abandons all pretense in his video for “I Did It.” He sets things off by putting the product placement right at the beginning of the video, complete with shout-outs to each individual product he holds up for the camera.

His reasoning? The video’s director, Dave Myers, “costs too much money.” The tradeoff is Khaled’s demand for Myers to finish editing the video as quickly as possible. While we may never know whether or not that requirement was fulfilled, the hard rock-accented track arrives with a Michael Bay-level amount of high-flying shenanigans.

First, Megan Thee Stallion parachutes onto the grounds at Khaled’s estate to rap her fully auto verse and hop aboard a horse. Then, Lil Baby joins Khaled on a speedboat for a tour of the canals and lights a cigar on a burning guitar. DaBaby performs from the pool, surrounded by dancers, and hangs from a crystal chandelier. Post Malone doesn’t make an appearance but his presence is still felt in the energetic hook. The video closes, fittingly enough, with a closeup on Khaled’s Chime account, flashing a notification showing just how expensive a Dave Myers video really is.

Watch DJ Khaled’s “I Did It” video with Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Lil Baby, and DaBaby above.

