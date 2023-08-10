DJ Khaled has announced his next album, Til Next Time, as well as the release date for its first single, “Supposed To Be Loved.” “Supposed To Be Loved” is due on Friday, August 11 (that’s tomorrow), and will feature Future, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert — three artists with whom Khaled has worked extensively in the past. The announcement was made with an over-the-top trailer featuring Khaled and his sons playing golf, with Khaled chipping in an impressive (and unlikely) shot and cartoonishly whacking a drive all the way to Rome.

DJ Khaled and Future have a plethora of songs together going back a decade beginning with “Bitches & Bottles (Let’s Get It Started)” from his 2012 album Kiss The Ring. That song also featured Lil Wayne and T.I. Since then, they’ve collaborated over a dozen more times, including on last year’s God Did single, “Big Time,” which also featured Lil Baby. Future also teamed up with SZA on “Beautiful.”

Lil Baby popped up a few more times in Khaled’s discography, starting with 2019’s Father Of Asahd. He featured on two songs on that album, “You Stay” featuring J Balvin, Jeremih, and Meek Mill, and “Weather the Storm” With Meek Mill. On God Did, he had another two features, “Big Time” and “Staying Alive” with Drake.

However, “Supposed To Be Loved” will actually mark DJ Khaled’s first time working with Lil Uzi Vert, who was the first rap artist of 2023 to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200.