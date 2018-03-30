Electronic Duo DJDS Reunite With Khalid On The Stirring Gospel Ballad ‘No Pain’

Electronic duo DJDS have returned with a new song and video “No Pain.”

The song finds them pairing once again with frequent collaborator Khalid, and also features vocals from Charlie Wilson (former lead vocalist of funk outfit The Gap Band) and Toronto-based singer Charlotte Day Wilson (no relation).

It’s a soulful ballad, reminiscent of gospel music with its emphasis on vocals and spare instrumental arrangement driven by an organ. Charlie Wilson holds down the song’s affecting chorus, while Khalid and Charlotte Day Wilson focus on the verses.

Directed by Matt Sukkar, the video for the track aims to be a realistic portrayal of a couple as they go throughout their day, separately at first then coming together for a romantic date that’s filled with spontaneous thrill seeking and some magic realism to boot. The repeated refrain “no pain” suggests these two ache when they’re away from one another, but feel complete when they’re together. You can see the video above.

In addition to working on new music DJDS recently remixed St. Vincent’s “Los Ageless.” Charlotte Day Wilson just released her second EP, Stone Woman, earlier this year, and Khalid’s most recent album, American Teen, came out last year. See where it placed on our list of The Best R&B Albums Of 2017.

No word on whether the recent increase of new music we’ve been hearing from DJDS is leading to a new full length from them.

