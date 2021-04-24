DMX’s death is something the music world is still healing from. The hip-hop legend tragically died earlier this month after a reported drug overdose that triggered a heart attack and left him on life support for nearly a week. Two weeks after his passing, the world will get a pair of opportunities to say their final goodbyes to DMX in memorial services for him that will occur this weekend. With the first is set to begin Saturday afternoon, the rapper was brought to Brookyln’s Barclays Center, where the first memorial will be held, in the most fitting way.

DMX’s casket has arrived at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on a massive monster truck for his memorial service pic.twitter.com/Q2L7B2L04D — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 24, 2021

DMX memorial at Barclays: thousands of bikes and his casket in a monster truck. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/VDeeYS76M5 — Sarah! (@SarahisSorry) April 24, 2021

The rapper’s casket was delivered to the arena on a massive monster truck that featured the phrase “Long Live DMX” on the left and right sides in large white and red lettering. As the truck journeyed through the Brooklyn streets, fans stood on the sidewalk to cheer as it drove by. The monster truck was also followed by hundreds of motorcyclists. Upon arriving at the arena, a message honoring the rapper could be seen on the outdoor screen. “We each have a star, all we have to do is find it,” it read. “Once you do, everyone who sees it will be blinded.”

The first service for DMX will begin at 4 p.m. from Barclays Center and be livestreamed on YouTube. A second one will be held on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and air on BET.

You can watch video of the massive monster truck with DMX’s casket above.