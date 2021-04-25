Two weeks after the music world received news of DMX’s tragic death, his close friends and family gathered at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the first of two memorial services to honor the late rapper. A beautiful moment during the first on Saturday night came when DMX’s daughter took the stage to share her version of one of the rapper’s most popular songs.

DMX’s daughter Sonovah wrote a beautiful song for him #DMXMemorial 🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/cVPinclJzI — 𝒢𝑒𝓂𝓈 ♛ (@aaliyahsgems) April 25, 2021

Sonovah, who is just 12 years old, took the stage with her family and shared her own version of “Slippin,” DMX’s 1998 song that details his struggle and fight to overcome life’s demons.

“Ayo, I’m growing, I’m learning to hold my head up / Ayo, I’m growing, I’m learning to hold my head up,” she rapped. “Ayo, I’m growing, I’m learning to hold my head up / My daddy’s still holding my hand so I gotta stand up.” She even debuted a verse of her that fell in line with the flow DMX used on the original record. Sonovah’s family cheered her on as she performed the track for well over two minutes.

Sonovah’s “Slippin” remix joins Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir’s as the highlight performances from DMX’s memorial service. The rapper and the group opened the night with a beautiful medley of gospel and soul records and continued to perform throughout the night. A second memorial service for DMX will be held on Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST and air on BET.

You can listen to DMX’s daughter’s version of “Slippin” in the videos above.