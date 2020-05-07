DMX Challenges Jay-Z To A ‘Verzuz’ Hits Battle

Although some of the proposed matchups for the Instagram hits battle series Verzuz have landed with more of a thud than a bang, every so often someone suggests a contest that makes perfect sense. For instance, on the latest episode of N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs podcast, the hosts asked guest DMX who he’d want to trade hits with on Instagram and X set his sights high: “Jay.”

Yes, that’s “Jay” as in “Jay-Z,” with whom DMX has had a long, sometimes fraught but mostly fruitful relationship. The two New York rappers rose to prominence in the late ’90s as two of the main draws in hip-hop at the time. They even planned to become a group at one time along with Ja Rule; all three rappers shared the cover of XXL magazine’s June 1999 issue titled “Murder Inc.” Jay and DMX collaborated on numerous songs around the time and even appeared in a scene in the documentary Backstage freestyling during their 1999 Hard Knock Life tour.

Whle Verzuz has been proposed as an arena for any classic rap acts to finally hash out their differences, its creators Swizz Beats and Timbaland, as well as many of its participants, view it as more of a celebration of history, legacy, and culture. The next battle takes place Friday, May 8, between Jill Scott and Erykah Badu. Check out our post for more info.