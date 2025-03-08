Right now, there’s no hotter rapper than Doechii. The “Anxiety” musician’s historic 2025 Grammy Awards win, several notable co-signs, and multiple tracks bubbling on the music charts all easily back this declaration. But, there is something hotter than Doechii’s music–her takes on modern day dating.

Yesterday (March 7), Doechii and her collaborative partner and DJ Miss Milan put their friendship to the test during an appearance on Hot Ones Versus. During the pair’s round of questions, Doechii revealed her biggest dating red flag was being a straight man.

“Strike one, you’re a man,” Doechii joked. “And you’re a heterosexual.”

While Doechii and DJ Miss Milan laughed after the confession. Her response has stirred up a heated debate online. Many heterosexual men have slammed Doechii for the remark. Some have disgustingly questioned Doechii’s queer identity. Ironically, heterosexual women seemed to overwhelming agree with Doechii.

“Welp, she just lost the male audience LMAO,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Hilarious and the comments are proving why she is right 😮‍💨🥴🤣,” penned one user.

“Most straight ppl don’t date queer ppl what’s the issue with her dating only queer ppl,” argued one user.

Doechii has not chimed into the frenzy online. But DJ Miss Milan did take a moment to thank supporters for coming to Doechii’s defense. “Seeing y’all tear those haters up… we win again 🤭,” she wrote.

Watch Doechii and DJ Miss Milan’s full episode of Hot Ones Versus above.