I don’t know how much of an overlap there is between fans of TDE sensation Doechii and Broadway musical cast albums, but since that particular Venn diagram is extremely my sh*t, specifically, I am going to consider this newsworthy. During the whole inevitable “Doechii got too popular too fast, and now we must hate her/call her an industry plant” backlash, one of the insults used against her was that her ’90s referencing mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal sounded like something from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s alt-history battle rap musical Hamilton.

In response to that misguided sentiment, Philadelphia-based mashup producer BlancoBLK actually went ahead an imagined just what that would sound like, posting the results — a mashup of the instrumental from Hamilton showstopper “My Shot” with Doechii’s lyrics from “Catfish.” Unsurprisingly for those who actually listen to music instead of just reacting to internet memes about it, it undeniably knocks. And just in case anyone thought Doechii herself would be anything less than utterly enthusiastic about it — she is a theater kid, as she recently confessed to Brittany Howard in Rolling Stone — Doechii gave the mashup her seal of approval with an exuberant dance video posted on her own TikTok.

You can watch Doechii’s TikTok dance below or here and listen to the full mashup of “Catfish” and “My Shot” above.