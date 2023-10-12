Update: Shortly after this posted, Christina Aguilera and Latto confirmed their collaboration for a Just Eat ad.
Original Article: Latto has a song called “Lottery,” but she will not stand for people equating her hard-earned success to winning a lottery. On Wednesday (October 11), someone wrote a since-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Latto has to be an industry plant i sorry” (per HotNewHipHop), and Latto jumped in to provide plenty of evidence to the contrary.
“I been doing this since a kid & I get real love/respect from the greats for that,” Latto replied. “I came up before social media I handed out mixtapes, did open mics & talent shows, etc I hate when y’all say this.. I worked VERY long & hard to be here. Being relevant since 16yo is not easy or common.”
Earlier this week, Latto utilized X to put her real fans on notice, writing, “Should we tell them? [eyeballs emoji, face-over-mouth emoji] @xtina.” Christina Aguilera wrote in her quote-post response, “I think it’s time babe…. [lips emoji, hearts-on-face emoji].”
Should Aguilera and Latto release a collaboration, it will follow Latto serving as a featured artist on on Jung Kook’s “Seven” (her first-career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100), Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” remix, and Janelle Monáe’s “Champagne Sh*t” remix alongside Quavo.
Simultaneously, Latto has released singles “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B, “Technique” featuring Rakim, and “Issa Party” featuring Baby Drill.
