Update: Shortly after this posted, Christina Aguilera and Latto confirmed their collaboration for a Just Eat ad.

Original Article: Latto has a song called “Lottery,” but she will not stand for people equating her hard-earned success to winning a lottery. On Wednesday (October 11), someone wrote a since-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Latto has to be an industry plant i sorry” (per HotNewHipHop), and Latto jumped in to provide plenty of evidence to the contrary.

“I been doing this since a kid & I get real love/respect from the greats for that,” Latto replied. “I came up before social media I handed out mixtapes, did open mics & talent shows, etc I hate when y’all say this.. I worked VERY long & hard to be here. Being relevant since 16yo is not easy or common.”

I been doing this since a kid & I get real love/respect from the greats for that.. I came up before social media I handed out mixtapes, did open mics & talent shows, etc I hate when y’all say this.. I worked VERY long & hard to be here. Being relevant since 16yo is not easy or… https://t.co/qqioh274Fy — BIG LATTO (@Latto) October 11, 2023

Even before the rap game tho https://t.co/ZV3SAqYA2D — BIG LATTO (@Latto) October 11, 2023

Earlier this week, Latto utilized X to put her real fans on notice, writing, “Should we tell them? [eyeballs emoji, face-over-mouth emoji] @xtina.” Christina Aguilera wrote in her quote-post response, “I think it’s time babe…. [lips emoji, hearts-on-face emoji].”

I think it’s time babe….💋🥰 https://t.co/zGvVSjKgLw — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 10, 2023

Should Aguilera and Latto release a collaboration, it will follow Latto serving as a featured artist on on Jung Kook’s “Seven” (her first-career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100), Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” remix, and Janelle Monáe’s “Champagne Sh*t” remix alongside Quavo.