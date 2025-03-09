Last month, Doechii made history at the 2025 Grammy Awards. With her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, the “Anxiety” rapper joined just two other women to ever win a Grammy for Best Rap Album—Cardi B and Miss Lauryn Hill.

Yesterday (March 8), that historic milestone came full circle when the legendary musician Lauryn Hill brought Doechii out for a surprise duet during Jazz In the Gardens 2025 (viewable here).

As Miss Hill turned to the Miami crowd she demanded that give a warm welcome to Doechii. As Doechii made her onto the Hard Rock Stadium stage, she and Hill immediately jumped into a performance of “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Attendees and users online were equally awe-struck by the iconic moment–but none more so than Doechii. Over on X (formerly Twitter), Doechii sang Hill’s praises.

“Thank you Miss Lauryn Hill,” she wrote. “Thank you. My heart is so full. She is my hero. This is the greatest honor hip hop could give me. Praise God 🤎… my entire body is vibrating with joy right now. I’ll never forget this day! EVER!”

In a separate post Doechii wrote: “I never been so nervous in my life 😭 she is a QUEEN.”

Considering Cardi B handed Doechii her record-setting Grammy and Lauryn Hill has gifted her proverbial flowers, maybe the industry plant narrative will finally be put to bed.