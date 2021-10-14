For the past several years, Drake has absolutely dominated streaming numbers on Spotify. Several of his songs sit at over one billion streams and he was even named the most-streamed Spotify artist of the decade along with Ed Sheeran and Post Malone. But some of his Spotify stats have recently changed, as Doja Cat has now surpassed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on the streaming platform.

As first reported by XXL, Drake has 63,302,316 monthly listeners on Spotify, whereas Doja Cat managed to slightly beat that number thanks to the success of her 2021 album Planet Her. Beating Drake’s monthly listener count by several hundred thousand, Doja Cat now boasts 63,690,597 monthly listeners.

Doja Cat’s new feat counts as another career win for the musician, but she recently revealed she was starting to feel burnt out from hustling a little too hard. In a series of since-deleted tweets earlier this month, Doja Cat went off about how she never takes breaks from constantly working. “I’m just tired and i don’t want to do anything,” she wrote. “I’m not happy. I’m done saying yes to motherf*ckers cuz I can’t even have a week to just chill. I’m never not working. I’m f*cking tired.”

Planet Her is out now via Kemosabe/RCA. Get it here.