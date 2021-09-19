Doja Cat is almost three months removed from the release of her third album, Planet Her. The project captured features from Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA as well as Gunna and Eve who appeared on the project’s deluxe reissue. Many of these guests on the album helped provide memorable moments for Planet Her, but according to Doja Cat, she plans to be a bit more careful in selecting the artists she works with in the future.

“I have been trying to be more careful about who I’m collaborating with,” she said during a conversation with ExtraTV. “Not to say that the people on my album are — they’re incredible. They are the perfect features on my album. But I do want to be more choosy about what I’m doing because I feel like a lot of features are coming out.” She continued, “It feels like people are just getting on each other’s songs for the sake of having them on each other’s songs.”

“I want to be really careful about that,” she added. “Sometimes it’s too much collabs and remixes and things like that.”

Doja’s words come after she provided a phenomenal guest verse to Lil Nas X’s “Scoop” off his recently-released Montero album. You can watch Doja’s conversation with ExtraTV in the video above.

