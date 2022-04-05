Doja Cat’s streak of successful moments continued over the weekend thanks to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. It was here that she, along with SZA, won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for their 2021 collaboration “Kiss Me More.” The track appeared on Doja’s third album Planet Her, which she released last year. The song did well on the charts as it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also won Collaboration of the Year at the AMAs and Best Collaboration at the MTV VMAs. Doja was pushed to tears after learning she won her first Grammy, but that’s not all that happened at that moment.

Doja Cat running back from the bathroom to accept her #GRAMMYs award with SZA. pic.twitter.com/A7pS5bUKhf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 5, 2022

During her acceptance speech, Doja revealed that she had to sprint from the bathroom in order to make it to the stage. Thanks to a video that was provided by someone in attendance at the Grammys, you can see Doja sprinting through a slightly crowded hallway to the stage after hearing her name. Granted, her sprint was more of a quick shuffle as a result of her dress and heels, but she still made it to the stage in time to give a raw, emotional, and truly-Doja speech.

“I like to downplay sh*t, but this?” Doja said while fighting back tears. “It’s a big deal. Thank you, everybody.” She also made sure to shower SZA with praise. “SZA, you are everything to me,” Doja said. “You are the epitome of talent. You’re a lyricist. You’re everything.”

