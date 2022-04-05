Doja Cat 2022 Grammys
Getty Image
Music

Doja Cat’s Sprint From The Bathroom To The Grammy Stage After Nearly Missing Her Award Was Caught On Camera

by: InstagramTwitter

Doja Cat’s streak of successful moments continued over the weekend thanks to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. It was here that she, along with SZA, won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for their 2021 collaboration “Kiss Me More.” The track appeared on Doja’s third album Planet Her, which she released last year. The song did well on the charts as it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also won Collaboration of the Year at the AMAs and Best Collaboration at the MTV VMAs. Doja was pushed to tears after learning she won her first Grammy, but that’s not all that happened at that moment.

During her acceptance speech, Doja revealed that she had to sprint from the bathroom in order to make it to the stage. Thanks to a video that was provided by someone in attendance at the Grammys, you can see Doja sprinting through a slightly crowded hallway to the stage after hearing her name. Granted, her sprint was more of a quick shuffle as a result of her dress and heels, but she still made it to the stage in time to give a raw, emotional, and truly-Doja speech.

“I like to downplay sh*t, but this?” Doja said while fighting back tears. “It’s a big deal. Thank you, everybody.” She also made sure to shower SZA with praise. “SZA, you are everything to me,” Doja said. “You are the epitome of talent. You’re a lyricist. You’re everything.”

You can watch Doja’s run in the video above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Spring 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of March 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×