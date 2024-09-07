Doja Cat’s on-and-off again social media hiatus has likely been for the best. Between the overwhelming online harassment from fans to a full-on hack by Crypto Bros, it must’ve been a headache to live.

Now, Doja Cat has returned to X (formerly Twitter) in the most Doja Cat way possible. Yesterday (September 7), Doja Cat posted a sensual NSFW pole dancing video (viewable here). With no caption, users took a deeper dive into the clip to try to pick the mind of the Grammy Award winner. While many of the guesses were certainly wrong, the most hilarious crack at decoding the post was “Doja Cat is pushing forth a public service announcement about literacy,” which makes sense given it was National Read A Book Day.

“Reading is fundamental,” wrote one user.

Dressed in her preppiest school girl getup with color coordinated glasses, Doja Cat maintains balance on the pole as she reads the book of her choice. There is no method to Doja Cat’s online madness just troll-like antics users can’t help but laugh along with. This clip is sure to become a viral GIF or meme in a matter of hours, similar to the fan dubbed Ass-Zilla photo Doja Cat reposted back in April.

In her offline time, things are much more demure. After being spotted holding hands abroad, the “Masc” rapper seemingly confirmed that she’s in a budding romance with Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn.