Doja Cat has been a fierce lion online. The “Pain The Town Red” rapper hasn’t been pussyfooting around anything attached to her name. Whether addressing the leaking of Scarlet II or parents who bring their children to her uncensored shows, Doja shared a few choice words online. Well, that unfiltered approach has seeped into her photoshoots.

Yesterday (April 26), Doja released a series of waterside NSFW photos sporting a transparent white one-piece bathing suit. The images captured by Jacob Webster quickly began circulating across social media for more reason than one. While most users began to lust over the entertainer’s curves, others saw it as an opportunity to put their photo editing skills to go use, thus Asszilla, or #Dojzilla was born.

Using one of the images from the gallery, seemingly captured around her critically acclaimed headlining set at Coachella 2024, one user attempted to recreate a screen from Godzilla. But instead of the monster terrorizing the city, that terror was replaced by Doja’s butt. Doja decided to get in on the budding joke by uploaded the meme to her official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Users online shared their equally silly yet thirty responses to the graphic. View a few of their responses below.

I’m tryna do this to you pic.twitter.com/VEmZ0up1Yy — FieN (@Mystepo) April 26, 2024

Idk what this is but keep going pic.twitter.com/Pocu8BCLlH — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) April 26, 2024

Now this is my type of Godzilla — Eli (@elisgroove) April 26, 2024

Others took it up a level, inserting a more film references, including 2009’s Monsters vs. Aliens.

Many even delivered their own take on the photo.