This week on UPROXX Sessions, New Jersey “Anti-​Pop” rapper Dolo Tonight comes through to deliver a buoyant performance of his celebratory single, “Graduation.”

Dolo Tonight describes himself in one interview as “Bill Nye-meets-Cartoon Network-meets-a rapper, all in one” and that seems like a pretty fair summation. He’s got a bubbly, cheerful bent to his sound — he’s more Chance The Rapper than DMX — bopping along with a melodic flow and a smile on his face as he raps about regular guy situations like breakups and dropping out of school to pursue music (the impetus behind “Graduation”) rather than shootouts and illicit pharmaceutical sales. He might not be everybody’s cup of tea, but he was able to build enough of a following to pique the interest of producer Michael Ashby and secure a contract with Asylum.

Watch Dolo Tonight’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Graduation” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

Dolo Tonight is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.