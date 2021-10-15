Dom Kennedy is back, bringing former Drake co-writer Quentin Miller along in the new video for “Don’t Walk Away.” The West Coast summertime stalwart returned with a smooth new album of low-key luxury lifestyle lyrics, From The Westside With Love Three. As usual, Hit-Boy provides production, sampling the 2000 DJ Quik and Sugafree single “Don’t Walk Away” for a mellow, breezy jam over which Dom and Quentin brag about their accomplishments and possessions.

The video finds the two rappers throwing a laid-back get-together after-hours at Honey’s Kettle Chicken in LA (which I will never forgive for moving out of my beloved Compton). As some lady friends hang out, dance, and eat in the front of the shop, the fellas convene for a private card game at a secondary location. Dom also shows off his Porsche collection outside a garage, soaking up the LA sunshine.

Kennedy has experienced something of a resurgence in recent years, regaining momentum from his Yellow Tape era thanks to his partnership with Hit-Boy. From The Westside Three is his third album in as many years, and on each, he’s sounded revitalized, rapping with fervor and grace we haven’t heard from him in nearly a decade. Wherever this new burst of inspiration came from, let’s all hope it remains consistent because the blog-era favorite deserves this success.

Watch Dom Kennedy’s breezy “Don’t Walk Away” video with Quentin Miller above.

From The Westside With Love Three is out now via The OPM Company. Get it here.