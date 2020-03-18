Travis Scott protege Don Toliver just dropped his new album, Heaven Or Hell, this past Friday and today, he followed up with the music video for one of its standout tracks, “After Party.” The video finds Toliver drag-racing a luxury sports car through empty streets at night, along with night-vision shots of the Houston rapper flexing next to his car at a gas station and throwing dollar bills at a strip club.

Don Toliver has become something of a breakout star since making his debut in 2018 with Donny Womack, in part due to his association with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack imprint. When Travis put Toliver on his Astroworld cut “Can’t Say,” it put the younger rapper on a crash course with celebrity — one that was accelerated by his “What To Do?” solo track on the Cactus Jack EP Jackboys. Toliver also got to stand alongside some of hip-hop’s biggest names on “Had Enough,” which featured Migos members Quavo and Offset.

In the rollout to his Heaven Or Hell album, Toliver also dropped a video for “Can’t Feel My Legs” and the Wondagurl-produced “No Idea.” From the looks of things, Travis’ investment is paying off and the Cactus Jack co-workers have plenty to celebrate.

Watch the “After Party” video above.

Heaven Or Hell is out now on Cactus Jack / Atlantic. Get it here.