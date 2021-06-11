Every day brings the Fast And Furious sequel F9 closer to release and Atlantic Records, the distributor of the film’s upcoming soundtrack, is doing its part to leave enough breadcrumbs to maintain fans’ excitement. The latest is “Fast Lane,” which features Cactus Jack golden child Don Toliver, Chicago drill pioneer Lil Durk, and the recently renamed Latto contributing swaggering verses to a remake of the beat from Big Tymers’ 2002 hit “Still Fly.”

Over the triumphant brass and organ combination, Durk and Latto spit defiant bars about their respective successes, with Latto calling herself “the best of the bestest” and Durk threatening “I could put some rappers all on blast, but ain’t gon’ mention them.” Don Toliver provides a melodic hook, bragging, “They say that I know magic how my whips change.”

The song is the opener from the F9 soundtrack, which drops June 17, one week before the film screens nationwide. The album will feature contributions from both pop stars like Anitta and rappers such as the late King Von, Offset, the late Pop Smoke, Rico Nasty, and many more. Last week, the Ty Dolla Sign, Jack Harlow, and 24kGoldn single “I Won” was released with a cinematic music video.

Listen to “Fast Lane” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.