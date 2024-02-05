All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Lil Yachty continue expanding his stylistic boundaries and Usher build more hype for his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Lil Yachty — “A Cold Sunday” Yachty is serious about branching out like with the psychedelic aesthetic he established on Let’s Start Here. His musical adventure continued on last week’s “A Cold Sunday,” which is built on a sample of “Inspiration Of My Life” by Citation and is a brief showcase of Yachty’s flow. JT — “Sideways” City Girls is still going strong, all while JT continues to establish herself as a solo presence. She did so some more last week with “Sideways,” which JT said is part of her mission of self-improvement: “‘Sideways’ is a song not a verse, and in 2024 I want to go from ‘JT has good verses!’ to ‘JT make good songs!'”

Usher and Pheelz — “Ruin” Usher is days away from cementing himself in sports and pop culture history with his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. He’s making the most of the moment by dropping a new album, Coming Home, which he teased last week with the Afrobeats-influenced Pheelz collaboration “Ruin.” Daniel Caesar — “Waiting In Vain” We’ve had a ton of music biopics lately, huh? The Kingsley Ben-Adir-starring Bob Marley: One Love is out soon, and they got Daniel Caesar to put his spin on “Waiting In Vain,” giving the track a modernized, synth-driven sound, showing that Marley’s iconic songwriting is timeless and still works in 2024.

Paramore — “Burning Down The House” Speaking of covers: Talking Heads recruited a bunch of contemporary artists to cover their songs for a new tribute album, and Paramore brought the heat. The band sounds awesome on their rendition of “Burning Down The House,” which is honestly a good fit with the expanded sounds Hayley Williams and company have been pushing on recent albums. TWICE — “I Got You” A handful of K-pop groups have established themselves as the genre’s ambassadors to the English-speaking world, and TWICE is absolutely among them. They previewed their upcoming mini-album With YOU-th a few days ago with “I Got You,” an anthemic, giant-sounding new single that makes use of a New Wave influence to great effect.

Hovvdy — “Forever” Hovvdy is in the midst of the longest between-albums break of their career, but the duo is coming back soon with a self-titled album, their fifth LP. Last week, they delivered “Forever,” a laid-back single that tackles unconditional love through thick and thin. Sega Bodega — “Deer Teeth” Sega Bodega is a producer extraordinaire who has worked with the likes of Björk, Caroline Polachek, and Shygirl. He’s helped his collaborators thrive and he can make magic on his own, too, like on last week’s “Deer Teeth,” a dreamy, glitchy number that sounds like it lives in some alternate state of consciousness.