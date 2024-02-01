Will Don Toliver’s New Album Come Out In 2024?

It looks like Don Toliver is already working on a follow-up to his 2023 album Love Sick. 2024 figures to be a big year for the Houston rapper; last month, girlfriend Kali Uchis revealed she’s pregnant with couple’s first child, and today, Toliver dropped the video for his new single, “Bandit.” In the rock-inspired clip, Toliver plays the role of a biker in a gang called “Hardstone MC,” riding his chopper through the desert and throwing a grungy house party with a bevy of leather-clad revelers.

The single looks like the prelude to a full album, also possibly titled Hardstone. Shortly after releasing the video, Toliver updated his profile pic on Twitter to the Hardstone MC logo, then posted the single cover with the message “Album Soon.”

HardStone MC. Presents BANDIT ART COvER. Album Soon. 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/aKfmeSsSCE — DON TOLIVER (@DonToliver) February 1, 2024

While “soon” is a pretty vague descriptor, it does seem to suggest that the album will be out sometime this year, just one year after the release of Love Sick and possibly before or after becoming a father. Of course, the fact that he is about have daddy duties may complicate his projected release schedule, but in all likelihood, he’s already factored those responsibilites into his plan. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

You can watch the “Bandit” video above.

Don Toliver is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.