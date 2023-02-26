Don Toliver is in major-label album mode right now. The “After Party” rapper’s Love Sick album, produced with hitmakers like Boi-1da and James Blake (with whom he also shares a song on the album called “Let Her Go”), has finally dropped. The project features guest appearances from some of music’s biggest acts— GloRillla, Lil Durk, Brent Faiyaz, and more. On Friday (February 24), the Cactus Jack artist released a visualizer for the track “Private Landing,” featuring Future and Justin Bieber.

“I don’t know why these h*es can’t stand me/I guess I’m too demanding,” he raps. “Wanna hit the double Coke, the candy (Candy)/I’m so high, no landing (Landing).”

In the visualizer, Toliver can be overheard rapping as a special package is being delivered in what seems to be the “Love Sick” restaurant. This fictional food joint serves as the inspiration behind the project. A beautiful woman is seen putting away stacks of cash, with two armored guards standing by while the chef is busy whipping up some food.

The 16-track album also features popular acts such as WizKid, Kali Uchis, Charlie Wilson, and more. The project is also accompanied by a short film titled Love Sick: The Short Film, released on Prime the same day as the album release.

Check out the visualizer above.

