We are just days away from Don Toliver‘s third studio album, Love Sick. Over the past few months, he’s dropped quite a few singles and some fire collaborations, and next week, we’ll finally get to experience Love Sick in full. In addition to the much-anticipated album, Toliver will release a short film on Prime Video, set to the music of the album. It seems like there will be no shortage of surprises from Toliver, so we’ve put together a guide to his upcoming album.

Release date Love Sick is out 2/24 via Atlantic Records. You can pre-save it here. Track list The Houston-native hitmaker has yet to share the album’s tracklist, however, according to Apple Music, it looks like the album will have 16 songs.

Features Ahead of the album, Toliver has dropped collaborations with Lil Durk, GloRilla, and Kali Uchis. Artwork You can see the artwork for Love Sick below.