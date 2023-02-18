don toliver 2022
Don Toliver’s ‘Love Sick’: Everything To Know Including Its Release Date, Tracklist, And More

We are just days away from Don Toliver‘s third studio album, Love Sick. Over the past few months, he’s dropped quite a few singles and some fire collaborations, and next week, we’ll finally get to experience Love Sick in full.

In addition to the much-anticipated album, Toliver will release a short film on Prime Video, set to the music of the album. It seems like there will be no shortage of surprises from Toliver, so we’ve put together a guide to his upcoming album.

Release date

Love Sick is out 2/24 via Atlantic Records. You can pre-save it here.

Track list

The Houston-native hitmaker has yet to share the album’s tracklist, however, according to Apple Music, it looks like the album will have 16 songs.

Features

Ahead of the album, Toliver has dropped collaborations with Lil Durk, GloRilla, and Kali Uchis.

Artwork

You can see the artwork for Love Sick below.

Don Toliver Love Sick Album Cover
Atlantic Records

Singles

Toliver first performed “Do It Right” at the Savage X Fenty fashion show back in December. Over the course of the past week, he dropped the Kali Uchis-assisted “4 Me,” as well as “Leave The Club,” his collaboration with GloRilla and Lil Durk.

Trailer

You can see the trailer for Love Sick: The Short Film below.

Don Toliver is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

