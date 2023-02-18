We are just days away from Don Toliver‘s third studio album, Love Sick. Over the past few months, he’s dropped quite a few singles and some fire collaborations, and next week, we’ll finally get to experience Love Sick in full.
In addition to the much-anticipated album, Toliver will release a short film on Prime Video, set to the music of the album. It seems like there will be no shortage of surprises from Toliver, so we’ve put together a guide to his upcoming album.
Release date
Love Sick is out 2/24 via Atlantic Records. You can pre-save it here.
Track list
The Houston-native hitmaker has yet to share the album’s tracklist, however, according to Apple Music, it looks like the album will have 16 songs.
Features
Ahead of the album, Toliver has dropped collaborations with Lil Durk, GloRilla, and Kali Uchis.
Artwork
You can see the artwork for Love Sick below.
Singles
Toliver first performed “Do It Right” at the Savage X Fenty fashion show back in December. Over the course of the past week, he dropped the Kali Uchis-assisted “4 Me,” as well as “Leave The Club,” his collaboration with GloRilla and Lil Durk.
Trailer
You can see the trailer for Love Sick: The Short Film below.
Don Toliver is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.