At long last, we finally know when Don Toliver‘s highly anticipated third studio album, Love Sick will arrive. Today, the Houston-native R&B singer revealed that the album will arrive next week.

The announcement follows the release of Toliver’s steamy Kali Uchis collaboration, “4 Me.” On top of the announcement, Toliver has also shared a new collaboration with Lil Durk and GloRilla called “Leave The Club.” On the bouncy new track, Toliver and Durk detail messages they receive from women, prompting them to leave the club and come home for some naughty escapes. But at the switch of a beat, Glo reminds them that the game is in her hands.

Upon its release, Love Sick will be accompanied by a short film, appropriately titled Love Sick: The Short Film. In the trailer, Toliver is seen welcoming people to a diner, also called Love Sick, as this clip is juxtaposed with clips of debauched nights at the club, with new music playing throughout. The short film will be available to stream on Prime Video upon the album’s release.

You can check out the cover art for Love Sick below and the trailer for the short film above. You can also listen to “Leave The Club” above.

Love Sick is out 2/24 via Atlantic Records. You can pre-save it here.

