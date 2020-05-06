On Tuesday, Donald Trump paid a visit to a Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona, where N95 face masks were being produced for the federal government. While being shown around the facility, the president and those with him wore safety glasses, but opted not to wear face masks.

Perhaps coincidentally (or perhaps not), Guns N’ Roses’ cover of Wings’ “Live And Let Die,” the theme song of the James Bond movie of the same name, played loudly over speakers in the factory. The song was being played so loudly, in fact, that the president and those with whom he was speaking are hard to hear in videos from the factory tour.

They are also, somewhat inappropriately, blasting 'Live and let die' over the factory sound system pic.twitter.com/A11qkUla2F — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) May 5, 2020

CNBC noted that a sign at the factory said it was mandatory for everybody to wear a mask inside. They also report, however, that a White House official said Honeywell did not require Trump to wear a mask. Before the visit, Trump told reporters, “I haven’t decided because I don’t know is it a — if it’s a mask environment, I would certainly do that. I’ll know when I get there. But I would wear it. If it’s a mask environment, I would have no problem.”

Following the tour, Trump said, “Moments ago, we saw the brand-new production lines where you’re making high quality n95 respirators. They are made to perfection. There’s no bad masks, like various countries have been sending, bad masks from other places. Nothing like that at Honeywell. Respirators are there to protect our heroic doctors and nurses as they fight the unseen enemy. More than 150 Honeywell employees are working around the clock, three shifts a day, six days a week.”

Neither Guns N’ Roses nor Paul McCartney have offered a public response to the song’s appearance, but one would have to imagine they would enjoy hearing the news.