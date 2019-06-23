Getty Image

Rihanna continues to make a name for herself as a musician, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman. And she also continues to use her platform to voice her opinions on social issues. The “Love On The Brain” singer added to her resume in that regard by publicly throwing shade at Donald Trump over his recent immigration policy developments.

Rihanna posted a photo of herself with a diverse group of women holding a new Fenty shirt that reads “immigrant.” The shirt’s front gives a definition to the term. Rihanna tagged Donald Trump in her post with a waving emoji.

The shirt is meant to be a statement on recent immigration news. Rihanna herself is an immigrant — a fact people often times tend to forget, she recently told The Cut. The new “Immigrant” t-shirt in Fenty’s line, which dropped earlier this week, is one of Rihanna’s favorite because she holds the identity with pride.

“For me, it’s a prideful word,” Rihanna said. “To know that you can come from humble beginnings and just take over whatever you want to, dominate at whatever you put your mind to. The world becomes your oyster, and there’s no limit.”

The singer thinks it’s important for her fans to stay mindful of her roots. “But I think it’s important for people to remember, if you love me, everyone out here is just like me. A million Rihannas out there, getting treated like dirt.”

Rihanna’s social media call outs come with news that Trump will give the go-ahead to “big” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation raids across the country over Fourth of July weekend.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, responded to Trump’s announcement with a reminder that “families belong together.”

Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together. https://t.co/R9PDrfaKWj — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 22, 2019

CNN reported Trump original scheduled ICE raid was “planning on arresting and deporting about 2,000 migrant families.”