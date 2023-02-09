Rihanna will make her long-awaited return to live music this weekend at Super Bowl LVII. This is a thrilling development to 99.999 percent of the 110-plus million people who are expected to watch the game. The other 0.0001 percent is made up of Stephen A. Smith and Texas congressman Ronny Jackson, a Trump-loving Republican who took to Twitter to complain about Sunday’s halftime show performer.

“Rihanna spray painted “F*** Donald Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!” the former-White House doctor tweeted. In 2020, the “Born Again” singer wrote “f*ck Trump” in spray paint at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas.

Visitors at the iconic Cadillac Ranch are encouraged to paint designs and messages on the 10 Cadillacs buried in the ground. Rihanna’s message was later painted over… Rihanna wrote “81 days” in her Instagram photo, letting her followers know how many days there were until the presidential election.

Rihanna also shared the image on Instagram.

Jackson’s tweet is going over about as well as you think.

I can’t decide whether to focus on the hypocrisy of the cancel culture nonsense or the stupidity of trying to cancel Rihanna of all people. https://t.co/yWUe7cCNt4 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 9, 2023

Republican congressman wants Rihanna to be canceled https://t.co/4oIKI3mP11 pic.twitter.com/LB8j2qscuF — Jason Lemon (@JasonLemon) February 9, 2023

The biggest proponents of 'cancel culture' are also its biggest critics. https://t.co/Cyk7IwupFB — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) February 9, 2023

Free speech- isn’t that what you say you support? Ah yes, freedom isn’t free with you magites! https://t.co/TE8Zd43hUo — sandy raymond (@LovelyLassSandy) February 9, 2023

Wait. I thought you guys were against cancelling people… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 9, 2023

But she WILL be and ain’t a damn thing you can do about it except cry on Twitter! @rihanna is a queen! pic.twitter.com/ejf2CWGMeq — Leslie Wimes (@womenonthemove1) February 9, 2023

And Jackson has the gall to question Biden’s cognitive health?