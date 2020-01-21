At no point in “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X’s record-breaking number-one hit with Billy Ray Cyrus (and BTS rapper RM, and Young Thug and the yodeling Walmart kid, and almost Mariah Carey), do we ever find out where the eponymous road is located. It’s probably not Wellesley, Massachusetts, but anywhere else vaguely desert-y is in contention. It turns out, the answer was obvious: Old Town Road leads to Cool Ranch.

That’s the premise to the latest teaser for Doritos’ Super Bowl commercial, in which the Best New Artist nominee takes his horse to the Cool Ranch, where he’ll presumably run into Sam Elliott. Look, all I’m saying is, if Lil Nas X wants to reclaim the Hot 100 throne from Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” the most popular song in America the last two weeks, he should put out a Sam Elliott remix of “Old Town Road.” When the Stranger sings-growls, “Can nobody tell me nothing,” he really means it. It worked for Jackson Maine…

The full commercial, which celebrates the launch of the new Doritos Cool Ranch (Subway should be kicking itself for missing the “Panini” synergy), will play during the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on February 2.