Dr. Dre Is Reportedly Divorcing From His Wife Nicole After 24 Years Of Marriage

TMZ reports that Nicole Young, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, filed for divorce today, June 29, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair have been married since May 1996 and have two adult children together. According to TMZ’s sources, the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement and Dr. Dre’s net worth has been estimated at $800 million.

Dr. Dre has been hard at work on a collaborative project with Kanye West, of which Snoop Dogg posted a preview over the weekend. Dre is also billed as a possible participant in Swizz Beats and Timabaland’s Verzuz Livestream series in a head-to-head with Sean “Diddy” Combs. The date has not been set yet, but is one of the most anticipated hit battles on the agenda thanks to both producers’ arsenal of massive, genre-defining songs.

The news that Dre is splitting up with his wife comes in the middle of a year that seemed like it was going pretty well for him. Earlier this year, Dr. Dre’s iconic and groundbreaking solo debut album, The Chronic, was selected for inclusion in the Library of Congress and re-released to streaming services on 4/20, the day widely hailed as a celebration of marijuana — just like the album itself. Dre also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Grammy Awards.