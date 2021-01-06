On Tuesday, the music world was shocked by the news that Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm. According to TMZ, who broke the news, the hip-hip mogul came down with the malady on Monday and was quickly rushed to Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Medical Center, where he currently remains. The report revealed Dre was in stable condition in the ICU, but that doctors have not yet discovered a cause for the bleeding. Hours after his health scare was made public, the West Coast native hopped on Instagram to thank family, friends, and fans for their support and assure them that he would be out of the hospital soon.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” he said in an Instagram post. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” An attorney for The Chronic rapper also told Billboard that he is “resting comfortably.”

News of the aneurysm came on the same day that super-producer and Dre’s longtime friend Jimmy Iovine revealed that the two have plans to build a high school in South Central Los Angeles. The school would be a bridge to the USC Jimmy Iovine And Andre Young Academy, an undergraduate program they established in 2013.