In hindsight, Dr. Dre’s divorce from Nicole Young might have been walk in the park. Well, compared to his now rocky legal matter with former marriage counselor Dr. Charles Sophy.

Last month, Sophy was granted a temporary restraining order against the mogul after accusing Dr. Dre of sending threatening text messages. According to TMZ, Dr. Dre (real name Andre Young) through his legal counsel’s response slammed the Sophy’s $10 million civil harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress lawsuit (viewable here) and restraining order as a “racist caricature that depicts Black men, like Young as inherently violent.”

Now, Rolling Stone reports that half of Dr. Dre’s courtroom battle has ended in the mogul’s favor. Today (November 5), the outlet claimed that a presiding judge dropped Sophy protection over due to it not meeting the “burden of proof.”

In a court documents obtained by RS, Los Angeles County Judge Melanie Ochoa, declared: “The court finds the party requesting the order of protection did not sustain the applicable burden of proof and accordingly the request is denied. Any temporary restraining order earlier issued is hereby dissolved.”

Although Dr. Dre openly admitted to sending strongly worded messages, he vehemently denies threatening to harm his ex-mediator.

A decision has not been made in Sophy’s civil harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress lawsuit.