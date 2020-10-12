It’s been a couple years since Drake first publicly confirmed the existence of his son Adonis on Scorpion. Since then, he has shared the occasion snapshot of the young boy’s life. In late 2018, he compared Adonis to Picasso while sharing a finger painting the then-1-year-old made. A few months ago, he shared photos of the kid himself for the first time. Last month, she shared an adorable photo of Adonis on his first day of school. Over the weekend, Adonis celebrated his third birthday, and Drake was there to partake in the festivities with him.

Drake took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Adonis, the pair surrounded by silver and black balloons. Drake captioned the snapshot, “Young Stunna.”

Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux, also took some time to commemorate the boy’s special day. Sharing a gallery of photos, including a couple of baby Adonis with his mother on the day he was born, she wrote, “Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi”

Check out Drake and Brussaux’s posts below.