Perhaps nobody is as important to Drake’s career (aside from Drake himself) as Noah “40” Shebib, the man who has produced all of the rapper’s albums. So, when he speaks about Drake, people listen. He talked about his high-profile collaborator in a recent Rolling Stone interview, and during the conversation, he ranked Drake’s albums.

From best to worst, Shebib ranked Drake’s discography as follows: So Far Gone, Take Care, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, Scorpion, Nothing Was The Same, Views, and Thank Me Later, excluding More Life because it’s a “playlist.”

After the fact, though, Shebib didn’t actually support his rankings. DJ Akademiks posted about Shebib’s list on Instagram, and in the comments, Carl Chery, a Creative Director at Spotify, wondered why Nothing Was The Same was placed so low. To that, Shebib responded, “Yo @carlchery I was driving when he asked that question. I would never have NWTS that low. Some days that’s my favourite project we did but it’s whatever lol I have different reasons for why I’m attached to different projects then everyone else and that’s understandable but that list ain’t right I don’t stand by that. And also I ain’t giving a list cause as I said I have a different perspective.”

Read the full Rolling Stone interview here.